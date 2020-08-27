Torrential rains claim 23 lives in Karachi, paralyse life in Pakistan's biggest city

Heavy rainfall has played havoc in Karachi, inundating main roads, paralysing business activities and leaving at least 23 people dead since Tuesday when the monsoon showers first lashed the biggest city and financial hub of Pakistan. A senior police official confirmed that at least 12 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday.

"There have been at least 11 cases of drowning in different parts of the city due to the flooding since yesterday," Deputy Inspector General of Police Aamir Hameed said. The met office said on Thursday that the rainfall in the month of August had broken an 89-year-old record.

"The monsoon rainfall has been prolonged and abnormal this year and this pattern will continue for a few more days," said a spokesman for the Met office. Incessant rains in Karachi since early morning left life and all business activities paralysed in the metropolitan city as people found themselves stuck on flooded roads and scampered to reach the safety of their homes.

Videos posted on social media and footage on television channels painted a grim picture of a major collapse of the civic structure in Karachi, with rain water even entering homes in some areas while most main roads remained flooded and closed for traffic. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes.

Instances of heavy rain and severe flooding across Karachi have led to power outages with the Karachi Electric also tweeting that people should be prepared for long power breakdowns, he said. Since Tuesday, when the monsoon rainfall began at intervals, rescue and police officials said around 23 people had died from rain-related incident.

A top rescue official said at least 55 people had died in Karachi from rain-related incidents since the monsoon season began in the city in July. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that heavy rainfall had caused a "disastrous situation" in Karachi.

He instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to provide food, water and other essential items, he said. Vehicles could be seen submerged as rain continued to lash the city and even the heavy containers in the Saddar area which have been brought in by the law enforcement agencies for the Muharram processions were seen floating around on the heavy flooded roads.