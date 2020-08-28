Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's US against most of UN council on Iran sanctions

“These sanctions will snap back at midnight GMT on September 20.” But as they did when Pompeo traveled to the U.N. to invoke snapback, almost all other council members flatly rejected that position, repeating their position that the U.S. had lost its legal standing to act after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal two years ago. At the heart of the dispute is the Security Council resolution that endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, between Iran and six major powers — the U.S., Russia, China, United Kingdom, France and Germany.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 28-08-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 04:28 IST
It's US against most of UN council on Iran sanctions

The United States and most of the rest of the UN Security Council dug in their heels Thursday on diametrically opposed positions over the restoration of international sanctions on Iran. In increasingly intense rhetorical terms, US officials insisted they had acted legitimately in triggering a so-called “snapback” mechanism that would re-impose all UN sanctions Iran next month. They said the re-imposition of sanctions is a done deal and nothing can stop it.

“Last week, the U.S. triggered the 30-day process to restore virtually all UN sanctions on Iran after the Security Council failed to uphold its mission to maintain international peace and security,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet. “These sanctions will snap back at midnight GMT on September 20.” But as they did when Pompeo traveled to the U.N. to invoke snapback, almost all other council members flatly rejected that position, repeating their position that the U.S. had lost its legal standing to act after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

At the heart of the dispute is the Security Council resolution that endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, between Iran and six major powers — the U.S., Russia, China, United Kingdom, France and Germany. It allows “a JCPOA participant state” to trigger the “snapback” mechanism. The U.S. insists that as an original JCPOA participant it has the legal right even though it ceased participating in 2018.

The impasse sets the stage for a potential crisis in the Security Council next month with the United States claiming to have re-imposed the sanctions and most of the rest of the world saying the Trump administration's action is illegal and ignoring it. The president of the council on Tuesday said there was overwhelming opposition in the 15-member body to the U.S. position and that it was unlikely there would be any action on Washington's demand.

But Pompeo said that wouldn't matter, citing the process for sanctions re-imposition outlined in council resolution that enshrined the nuclear deal. Under the terms of that resolution, if a participant in the deal accuses Iran of “significant non-performance,” the council must vote affirmatively to continue sanctions relief. The U.S. would veto any such resolution. “If any member of the UN Security Council introduces a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the U.S. will oppose it,” Pompeo said. “If no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That's how UNSCR 2231 works.” The European Union's foreign policy chief, who coordinates the JCPOA's Joint Commission, reiterated in response to Pompeo's latest statement that since the U.S. withdrew from the agreement in 2018 “it cannot ... be considered to be a JCPOA participant state for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution.” EU High Representative Josep Borrell added that he “will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all,” saying it remains “a key pillar” of global nonproliferation that contributes to regional stability.

The six remaining parties to the JCPOA are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Sept. 1. Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky tweeted Thursday: “Under intl law you can't withdraw from an agreement and then claim you can still benefit from its provisions. Under `rules-based intl order' where the rules are defined by the US this seems to be OK provided it serves US interests.” The Trump administration has been waging war on the nuclear deal for years. During the 2016 presidential campaign candidate Trump denounced it as the worst deal ever negotiated and has made no secret of his desire to blow it up. U.S. officials say the deal is fatally flawed because certain restrictions on Iran's nuclear activity gradually expire and will allow the country to eventually develop atomic weapons.

JCPOA supporters warn that if the deal blows up or Iran pulls out it could pursue nuclear weapons. Pompeo came to the United Nations last week to demand restoration of U.N. sanctions after the Security Council resoundingly rejected a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, which is set to expire Oct. 18, in one of the first restrictions to be lifted. Only the Dominican Republic supported the United States.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, who has long questioned the validity of the administration's argument for snapback, told The Associated Press: “The lesson you take away from this is for the United States it's perfectly honorable to stand alone at the U.N. in vindication of our principles. But at least you ought to try and do it smartly, and not so that you look foolish.” “I think we look foolish,” he said. “And what we're going to see here is what happens when you get into this kind of foolishness. It really is too cute by half and now it is coming back to bite the United States, and it was entirely predictable.”.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson to launch drive to get Britain back to the office -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a public campaign next week to get Britain back to the workplace, as ministers warn working from home will make people more vulnerable to being sacked, The Telegraph newspaper reported httpsw...

Britain backs COVID-19 immunity studies with 8.4 million pounds

Britain said on Friday it will back three nationwide COVID-19 studies with 8.4 million pounds 11 million to fund research into understanding human immune responses to the pandemic coronavirus. The funds, from UK Research and Innovation and ...

Coconut and palm oil industries at loggerheads over environmental impact

A report highlighting the harmful environmental impact of coconut oil production by a researcher with links to the palm oil industry has sparked a heated debate over coveted green credentials in the multibillion dollar industries.The palm o...

NHL postpones games, joins waves of protests against racial injustice

The National Hockey League said it has postponed playoff games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday. The decision impac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020