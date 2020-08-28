China blocks imports from Australian beef producer

China blocks imports from Australian beef producerPTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 08:30 IST
China on Friday blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat
Imports of beef from John Dee Warwick Pty Ltd. that contained the banned chemical, chloramphenicol, were destroyed, the General Administration of Customs of China announced
China earlier blocked imports of beef from Australia's largest producers in what political analysts suggested was a dispute over trade rules.
