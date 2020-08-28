People News Roundup: Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on; New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer.

Left Menu
'The melody is caged': Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on On a balcony overlooking Tel Aviv, a familiar figure in pink headphones sways to the beat as she crafts performances that look very different from the pre-pandemic past. Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai is instantly recognizable on the streets of the Israeli city she calls home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:28 IST
New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer

The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. A parole board denied a request for release from Mark David Chapman, who must wait two more years before he becomes eligible again, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson said.

