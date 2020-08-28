Left Menu
Development News Edition

US ambassador avoids New Zealand quarantine on return

United States Ambassador Scott Brown's diplomatic status has allowed him and his wife to avoid going into quarantine at New Zealand's border after the couple returned from a trip to their home country this week.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:08 IST
US ambassador avoids New Zealand quarantine on return
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

United States Ambassador Scott Brown's diplomatic status has allowed him and his wife to avoid going into quarantine at New Zealand's border after the couple returned from a trip to their home country this week. Just about everybody who arrives in New Zealand is required to spend 14 days isolated in a government-run hotel that is guarded by the military as the country spends billions of dollars on its efforts to eliminate the coronavirus.

But the Browns said Friday they're isolating themselves at home. New Zealand has stamped out most community transmission of the virus and is focusing much of its efforts on keeping the border safe.

The Ministry of Health says that since June 8, there have been 118 diplomats arrive in the country, including the Browns. Of those, 112 have agreed to go into the government-run hotels. But ultimately, officials have no power over diplomats. Because New Zealand has signed the Vienna Convention, which gives diplomats special rights, "we are unable to require diplomatic personnel to enter quarantine or managed isolation," the ministry said in an email.

Brown and his wife arrived back in New Zealand on Thursday after a trip on which Brown met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other dignitaries. Brown said he and his wife tested negative for the virus before leaving the U.S. and had been very careful about wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines during transit.

"Just like everyone else, we will be medically monitored while in isolation and tested again around Day 3 and Day 12," Brown said in a statement. "We will not leave isolation until those tests come back negative." The U.S. Embassy said the ambassador's self-isolation would save New Zealand money and allow him to do his job remotely, which he couldn't have done otherwise. The embassy said the household staff at the ambassador's residence near Wellington will remain on leave until the couple completes their isolation. "Even before I left New Zealand, our two governments started exploring how best to manage my return," Brown said in his statement.

The Ministry of Health described that interaction a bit differently, saying New Zealand officials "were informed that Ambassador Brown would self-isolate." Brown, a former Republican senator from Massachusetts, has close ties with President Donald Trump and was once considered a possible running mate. He plans to return to the U.S. permanently in January. Trump this month criticized New Zealand after the country had a small outbreak of the virus in Auckland, marking its first cases of community transmission in more than three months.

"New Zealand, it's over. It's over for New Zealand, everything's gone, they're beautiful. They had a massive breakout yesterday," Trump told one crowd in Pennsylvania. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded by saying Trump was wrong, and that anyone following "will quite easily see that New Zealand's nine cases in a day do not compare to the United States' tens of thousands."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's Mediatek pushes for permission to supply Huawei after U.S. curbs

Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek Inc said on Friday it had applied to the U.S. government for permission to continue supplying Chinas Huawei after new U.S. curbs take effect in mid-September amid rising China-U.S. tensions.The Trump adminis...

Ludhiana gets mobile pet grooming services amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper routine activities pet groomers in Punjabs Ludhiana have found a new way of providing services to their customers. In a unique initiative, a moving pet salon has been introduced to provide door-t...

Rockies get back to action as Padres visit

Matt Kemp and the Colorado Rockies return to the diamond on Friday when they host the San Diego Padres in the opener of a four-game series between the National League West rivals. Kemp chose to sit out Wednesdays victory over the Arizona Di...

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIA

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norways ambassador to the country over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Oslo, the RIA news agency reported.Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020