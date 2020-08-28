Left Menu
14 people killed in flash floods in northwest Pakistan

PDMA Director General Pervez Khan and Secretary of relief rushed to the affected areas to oversee rescue activities. The rescue activities are underway in full swing in the affected areas and people are being shifted to safer places, Khan said.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:51 IST
At least 14 people, including a woman and two children, were killed and eight others injured due to flash floods caused by torrential rains in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, a disaster management official said on Friday. Eight people died in Upper Kohistan district and six in Swat district due to the floods on Thursday night, an official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said, adding that 40 houses were damaged in these areas.

The flood water inundated houses in Shahgram and Teerat area of Swat district from where six deaths and injuries to eight people were reported. PDMA Director General Pervez Khan and Secretary of relief rushed to the affected areas to oversee rescue activities.

The rescue activities are underway in full swing in the affected areas and people are being shifted to safer places, Khan said. Chief Minister K P Mehmood Khan, who also hails from Swat, has expressed concern over the loss of life and property.

