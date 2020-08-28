Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana; kills 6 and causes widespread destruction in US state

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding" to portions of the state, the National Hurricane Center said on Thursday. The storm, with a maximum wind speed of 150 miles per hour, had intensified rapidly into a Category 4 hurricane before slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Texas border.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:45 IST
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana; kills 6 and causes widespread destruction in US state

One of the most powerful storms to ever hit the US, Hurricane Laura made has landfall in Louisiana, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding that killed at least six people and left a trail of destruction across the state. Laura came ashore as a Category 4 storm and made landfall near Cameron in Lousiana, about 35 miles east of the Texas border, tearing off roofs while knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.

The storm left six people dead in Louisiana, including at least four from falling trees. Among the deceased are a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man, according to a senior official. Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding" to portions of the state, the National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The storm, with a maximum wind speed of 150 miles per hour, had intensified rapidly into a Category 4 hurricane before slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Texas border. By mid-Thursday, the hurricane weakened to a tropical storm as it moved north over Louisiana, which took the brunt of the damage. It was continuing to bring strong winds and flooding rainfall to northern Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas, according to forecasters.

The bulk of the damage was reported in Louisiana. The storm barrelled over Lake Charles in Louisiana, an industrial and casino city of 80,000 people. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to survey the destruction caused by one of the catastrophic hurricanes in living memory.

Speaking at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters, hours before the final night of the Republican National Convention, Trump said the campaign briefly considered postponing his convention speech until Monday so he could travel to Texas, Louisiana and possibly Arkansas to survey the damage, but ultimately decided to continue with the speech as planned. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were briefed in detail along with damage pictures by FEMA officials at its National Response Coordination Center.

"This team forward deployed resources. We were ready for the worst, and by all accounts from the experts, while this was obviously a major storm with devastating impact, it was not as bad as it could have been," Pence said. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Trump that the situation on the ground "is fluid and challenging," but the FEMA is responding. The hurricane's top wind speed of 150 mph put it among the most powerful on record in the US.

Widespread power outages across Louisiana and Texas are increasing with more than 8,40,000 people already without electricity, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Louisiana is experiencing the worst of the outages with almost 6,00,000 people without electricity. Videos shared on social media showed that wind blew out dozens of windows in high-rise office buildings, including the 22-story CapitalOne tower and ripped the top off a sky bridge. The whistling winds mimicked the alarm-like sounds that could be heard inside the buildings.

Laura damaged key transmission lines, conductors and some transmission towers that handle bringing power from the east. KHOU-TV said that the power utility is asking customers in the western area north of Houston to voluntarily curtail their power usage to help the infrastructure. In Lake Charles, a regional hub known for its petrochemical plants and crowded casinos, commercial buildings were peeled apart, exposing insulation and wood frames. Billboards were punched out and trees snapped in half.

Fire broke out Thursday morning at a chemical plant in Westlake, sending thick smoke over a wide area and prompting shelter-in-place directives for residents in the communities of Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur, authorities said. Mayor Robert Hardey of Westlake said the fire was burning at a plant operated by BioLab, a subsidiary of Kik Custom Products, which makes cleaners, antifreeze and other chemical products. A spokesman for the parent company, confirmed in a statement that the fire was the result of storm damage.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that his state dodged a bullet. He said there were still no confirmed fatalities in Texas nearly 12 hours after Laura made landfall and the state appeared to have made it through the storm with minimal or no loss of life, terming it a "miracle." Abbott toured the affected areas of East Texas Thursday and described seeing roofs sheared off buildings and uprooted trees following an aerial tour of the damage near their shared border.

He said about 8,500 people were served in Texas shelters, noting that the state minimised potential loss of life because residents in the storm's path heeded local advance warnings to evacuate. High water levels were persisting along the Gulf Coast. Tornadoes are possible through Thursday night in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VisionRI shortlisted for feasibility studies of AfDB funded electricity metering project in Cameroon

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, is among the six international consulting firms shortlisted for feasibility studies for the subsidiary of electricity metering services in Cameroon electricity sector financially supported by ...

Industry to witness the 2nd edition of REI E-Expo with Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration

- A Virtual August Congregation of the RE sector in India NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Renewable Energy India REI Expo, Asias largest and most influential renewable energy expo by Informa Markets in India, a...

BPR&D unwavering in service of nation Over last 50 years: PM Modi

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Anniversary today. A function was organised in virtual mode to mark the occasion. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy graced the f...

Afghan officials: Roadside bombs kill 14 in separate attacks

Roadside bombs struck two vehicles carrying civilians in separate attacks Friday in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 14 people, including three children, and wounding three others, officials said. The spokesman for Kandahar provinces ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020