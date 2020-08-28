Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 people killed in Karachi floods so far

At least 19 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday, as per officials. However, the overall toll due to the monsoon stood at 30.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:41 IST
30 people killed in Karachi floods so far
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 19 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday, as per officials. However, the overall toll due to the monsoon stood at 30. According to Dawn, meteorological officials state that the rainfall in August has have broken an 89-year-old record with 484mm of rainfall over the last month.

The meteorological department further said Karachi has received 223.5 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours on Thursday alone, making it the highest amount of rain recorded in the city. Due to the floods, a 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Landhi area, Edhi services informed. Pakistan Navy had also recovered the body of two persons from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi Crossing areas.

However, the Navy had also rescued 55 people trapped in the areas of Malir and Korangi Crossing while 20 families were stranded in Sammoo Goth were also evacuated. Dawn further reported that an army flood emergency control centre was established in Karachi while the medical camp was set up in the district centre of Gulberg, Liaqatabad and New Karachi for giving medical care, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

"My government is fully cognizant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi. I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations and am in constant contact with Chairman NDMA and Governor Sindh for regular updates," tweeted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan further said he directed the Chairman NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) "to immediately not only rescue stranded people but also provide emergency medical assistance".

"Have directed Chairman NDMA to immediately not only rescue stranded people, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food & shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA Chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis," he tweeted further. He said the government has "not abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis".

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system & resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi. We will not abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis," Khan added. However, the recently inaugurated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is facing criticism by the people after the stations got flooded and witnessed water leakages during heavy rains.

Several videos are going viral on social media showing water leakages at the stations. The BRT project is constructed by a consortium led by China Railway 21st Bureau Group and it has witnessed several accidents since its inauguration on August 13.

#BRTFlopProject is now trending on social media as people have been criticising Khan's government for poor quality construction. The BRT has not only caused traffic jams but incidents like fire at stations, buses and water leakages have occurred since its launch. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletes praise government for arranging virtual awards ceremony

Receiving sports awards directly from the President of India is more satisfying but a few athletes are still cheerful that at least the government is conducting a virtual ceremony to honour their achievements. For the first time, the select...

Belarus will reciprocate if sanctions imposed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday threatened to retaliate with reciprocal measures if any sanctions were imposed against his country over an Aug. 9 presidential election which opponents say was rigged. Speaking during a dairy...

Indonesia sees record new coronavirus cases; clusters at factories

Indonesia reported its biggest rise in new coronavirus cases for a second successive day on Friday, while operations at a second factory in the countrys biggest province were scaled down following the emergence of new infection clusters.Ind...

UP chief secy finds 90 pc officials absent in cooperative dept, disciplinary action to follow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Friday carried out a surprise inspection at the headquarters of the cooperative department here and found 90 per cent staff not at work. The chief secretary reached the Sahkarita Bhawan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020