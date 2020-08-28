Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allowing Nawaz Sharif to leave Pakistan was a mistake: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday admitted that letting former PM Nawaz Sharif leave the country was a "mistake" by his government.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:37 IST
Allowing Nawaz Sharif to leave Pakistan was a mistake: Imran Khan
Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday admitted that letting former PM Nawaz Sharif leave the country was a "mistake" by his government. Citing Khan's interview with ARY News on Thursday, Dawn reported that the Prime Minister hinted that the government was pressurised into sending Nawaz Sharif abroad, saying that the reports presented to the government suggested that the PML-N supremo was severely ill.

Sharif, who has been convicted for corruption, had left for the UK in November last year for medical treatment. Khan further said the federal cabinet had held hours of debate over whether the government should let Sharif leave on humanitarian grounds.

He said that the court had declared that the government would be held responsible if anything happens to Sharif. Further, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif had submitted indemnity bonds worth Rs 7 billion, promising Nawaz Sharif would return to the country, Khan added. "Now we feel embarrassed. Now he [Nawaz] has started doing politics [from] there as well and, when you see him, it seems like there is nothing [wrong] with him," Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn.

"We did not give and NRO, we tried our best to do what we could, but the medical opinion presented to us was that if we didn't do anything, he [Nawaz] could die, that he might not even reach London. This is what we were told and after that we would have been held responsible. So after that we sent him in good faith." The Prime Minister said that a "royal" had asked the government to let Sharif leave.

Refusing to take the name of the royal person, he said "they (Sharifs) do have connections abroad". "But they (the royal) did not assert it, they said it in a very polite manner. It wasn't like 'if you don't do this, this will happen'."

However, Imran Khan was quick to add that had the medical opinion not suggested Sharif's "life in danger" he would not have allowed the former PM to leave the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEET, JEE exams: Ministers of 6 opposition-ruled states move SC, seek review of order

Ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court Friday against its order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically, saying it failed to secure students right to life and ignored teething logistical difficulties to b...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany set to revise up its 2020 GDP forecast - source

The German government is set to revise upward its economic growth forecast for this year to a decline of less than 6 from a previous estimate of -6.3, a coalition source told Reuters on Friday.Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is scheduled to...

Focused on pandemic, Merkel has no time for retirement plans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the decision not to run for office again in 2021 has allowed her to focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and other pressing problems during her final year in office. Merkel has seen her...

Five arrested for extortion, cheating by impersonating as ED officials

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday apprehended five persons for their alleged involvement in extortion and cheating traders among others by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate ED officials. These accused have been remanded to three-da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020