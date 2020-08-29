17 killed as restaurant collapses in China

Seventeen people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in north China's Shanxi province on Saturday, authorities said. The accident took place at around 9:40 AM in Xiangfen county in the city of Linfen.

By 6:52 PM local time, 45 people had been pulled out of debris of the collapsed two-story building, state run Xinhua news agency reported. As many as 28 people were injured, including seven critically, the rescue headquarters said, adding that 17 people have been killed.

The rescue operation was underway. The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.