World News Roundup: Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe; Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin and more

British universities should not reopen next month, says union

British universities should scrap plans to reopen next month to prevent travelling students from fuelling the country's coronavirus pandemic, a union said, calling for courses to be taught online. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has come under fire over its moves to restart education, especially after a row over exam results for school students and a failed attempt to bring all pupils back to their classes earlier this year.

Mauritius fishermen battle to save dozens dolphins near oil spill

Fishermen battled on Sunday to save dozens of injured dolphins washed ashore in Mauritius where in recent days at least 40 of the animals were found dead in a lagoon near the site of an oil spill from a Japanese bulk carrier which struck a coral reef. Yasfeer Heenaye, a fisherman near Pointe aux Feuilles on the island's eastern shore, said he had counted at least 45 dead dolphins since they were first discovered on Wednesday, and said half a dozen more dolphins were in the bay fighting for their lives.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic. The data showed steady global growth as the disease's epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the United States and Latin America.

Egypt detains second suspect in alleged rape case, three more held in Lebanon

Egyptian public prosecutors have ordered the detention of a second man suspected of being involved in an alleged gang rape at a luxury hotel in Cairo in 2014 pending investigations, they said in a statement on Sunday. Police arrested the man on Aug 28, days after a first suspect was arrested in Cairo.

Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin as Belarus protests rumble

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk demanding Lukashenko step down. President Lukashenko, who turned 66 on Sunday, is struggling to contain three weeks of protests and strikes since winning an Aug. 9 election that his opponents say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud and has said the protests are backed from abroad.

Hezbollah open to discussing new political order in Lebanon, says Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the powerful Shi'ite movement was open to discussing a new political order in Lebanon if all factions agree to it, as foreign donors press for deep reforms to tackle the country's multiple crises. The presidency has called for parliamentary consultations on Monday to choose a new prime minister after the government, which took office with the backing of Hezbollah and its allies, quit over this month's Beirut port blast.

Hong Kong health workers, activists urge boycott of mass testing

A Hong Kong pro-democracy union of healthcare workers and several activists, including Joshua Wong, called on Sunday for a boycott of the government's universal coronavirus testing plan, in which medical staff from mainland China are set to assist. From Tuesday, a 60-strong mainland team is due to conduct tests in the first direct help from China's health officials for the semi-autonomous city as it battles the pandemic.

Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up: media

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japan's longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant of Abe's in a key supporting role, had denied interest in the top job but attracted attention with a series of interviews, to Reuters and other news organisations, in the days before Abe's abrupt resignation for health reasons.

Israel hopes for Washington signing ceremony on UAE deal by mid-September

Israel hopes to hold a signing ceremony in Washington for its normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday. The date for such an event could be decided by senior aides to Netanyahu and to U.S. President Donald Trump when those officials fly to Abu Dhabi on Monday for talks, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.

Thai royalists rally to support monarchy amid calls for reforms

About 1,200 Thai royalists gathered on Sunday to support the monarchy after almost daily student-led, anti-government protests calling for change, with some seeking reforms of the powerful institution. Waving national flags and holding pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the group of mostly older people, called "Thai Pakdee" (Loyal Thai) many in yellow and some in white, urged Thais to protect the monarchy and the country.