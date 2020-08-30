Nepal struggles with increasing COVID-19 cases; lowering recovery rate

Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 per cent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and panic for health workers and government.

Fatalities attributed to deadly virus crossed 100 mark in mid-August. As month marches to end, it doubled with 14 deaths on Sunday taking the number to 221. It was the month of (mid) May, the Himalayan Nation, buffered in between India and China had recorded its first fatality due to Corona Virus. On Sunday alone, Nepal recorded a single-day rise of 1221 cases with 14 more fatalities to deadly virus taking toll of infected to 38,561 while a number of recovered ones stands at 20, 822. Capital Kathmandu on Sunday only recorded 372 new cases while adjoining districts Bhaktapur and Lalitpur recorded 45 and 12 cases simultaneously.

"Number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing day by day and we are fighting against it with limited resources. Government of Nepal has been making attempts to provide good services utilizing all its availing resources and sometimes it may not match expectation. In this hour of difficulties we request you to support from one's end, the Ministry of Health and Population appeals with all," Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population said in the regular press briefing. Till Sunday, a total of 144 Corona infected patients are kept in the Intensive Care Unit whereas 17 are in ventilator throughout the nation. Though some patients underwent Plasma Therapy, 20 of them only have recovered fully till last week, the Health Ministry data showed.

With the swift rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors along with other medical workers working on the frontline of the pandemic are facing increased pressure. More than 50 doctors were reported to be infected while working on the front line treating patients whose coronavirus test was not done before being admitted or brought to the hospital. As the number of doctors and health workers are decreasing with an increased rate of infection amongst the frontline workers, it is leading to the scarcity of doctors for proper treatment in the near future.

Incidents of the attack on health workers on their way to the hospital or back to home also has increased in the Himalayan Nation which has traumatized health professionals working on the forefront. "The number of medical health workers in Nepal as per the standards set by the World Health Organization is comparatively low. Rising COVID-19 infection is weighing high on them, despite the difficult situation caused by the pandemic they have been providing facilities to people at their best. Along with that, they have been providing emergency services, treatment of patients with critical situations and other basic health services falling on their responsibilities," Chairman of Government Doctor's Association of Nepal Dr. Rabin Khadka stated.

"Apart from it they also are carrying out managerial aspects relating to the operationalization of health facilities which has increased their responsibilities these days. Despite the grim situation, they have been providing services from their position," said Dr. Rabin Khadka. Falling short of beds for COVID-19 infected patients with a decreased rate of recovery, the Government under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli has added up beds in hospitals around nation.

"Ministry of Health and Population has added 1000 beds at Central Hospitals, Provincial Hospitals has added 1,957 and in 649 Palikas which does not host the hospitals has been provided with 5 beds each which makes a total of 3,245 beds. This also includes the resources to operate it," Dr. Gautam, Spokesperson at the Health Ministry stated in media briefing. In the month of January, Nepal was the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection in a Wuhan returnee Nepali citizen. Number of COVID-19 infected in Himalayan Nation has reached 22,214 by 7th of August with 70 fatalities and 15,814 recoveries.