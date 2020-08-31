Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats say Trump visit may worsen protests in Wisconsin city

The Republican president, who has taken a hard stand against racial protests in the country, will visit the Midwestern city on Tuesday, the White House said late on Saturday, raising concerns among Democrats that this may worsen the strife. "They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what's going on in Kenosha," Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes told CNN, referring to last week's Republican National Convention.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 00:47 IST
Democrats say Trump visit may worsen protests in Wisconsin city
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. President Donald Trump should not visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city where protests erupted last week after a Black man was shot in the back by a white police officer, the state's Democratic lieutenant governor said on Sunday. The Republican president, who has taken a hard stand against racial protests in the country, will visit the Midwestern city on Tuesday, the White House said late on Saturday, raising concerns among Democrats that this may worsen the strife.

"They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what's going on in Kenosha," Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes told CNN, referring to last week's Republican National Convention. "So I don't know how, given any of the previous statements that the president made, that he intends to come here to be helpful, and we absolutely don't need that right now," he added.

The Aug. 22 shooting of Jacob Blake in front of three of his children turned Kenosha, a mostly white city south of Milwaukee, into the latest flashpoint in summer of U.S. demonstrations against police brutality and racism. Critics accuse Trump, who faces Democratic former vice president Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, of seeking to exacerbate violence with incendiary rhetoric.

Republicans deny this, saying Trump wants to restore law and order and accusing Democratic mayors and state governors of losing control of cities rocked by demonstrations that have seen outbreaks of violence, arson, and vandalism. U.S. Representative Karen Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, said Trump's trip to Kenosha would only increase tensions.

"His visit has one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to agitate things," the Democrat told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "We're 66 days from an election and I think it's a tragedy that we have a president that is doing everything he can to fan the flames." Anger over Blake's shooting sparked three nights of civil unrest in Kenosha, including clashes between anti-racism protesters and armed militia members. On Tuesday night a white teenager with a semi-automatic rifle shot three demonstrators, killing two of them.

The 17-year-old suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, is being held without bond after being charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree homicide and attempted homicide in connection with the incident, which was captured in several videos recorded by witnesses. His lawyers say he acted in self-defense after traveling to Kenosha from his home 30 miles (50 km) away in Antioch, Illinois, to help protect businesses during the unrest, and they called his prosecution "a reactionary rush to appease the divisive, destructive forces currently roiling this country."

Rittenhouse has also received support from some right wing commentators who have hailed the former YMCA lifeguard as a hero who wanted to defend his community and support law enforcement. Another flashpoint in the tensions between demonstrators and counterprotesters has been Portland, Oregon, where one person was shot and killed late on Saturday after three months of nightly protests that began with the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The shooting in Portland came after a caravan of Trump supporters drove into the downtown area where there were confrontations with protesters, according to videos posted on social media. Police urged the public to let detectives do their work before drawing conclusions about what took place. Overnight, Trump sent several tweets and retweets criticizing Portland's Democratic mayor, Ted Wheeler, and again urging him to request help from federal law enforcement.

Asked on CBS' "Face the Nation" whether Trump's social media posts were heightening tensions, acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf said, "absolutely not." Pressed on whether local law enforcement should crack down on violence by pro-Trump groups as well as by anti-racism protesters, Wolf said he wanted them to "address any violent activity." White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows echoed that the federal government stood ready to provide law enforcement support to any governor, Republican or Democrat, who needed it.

"We are willing to come in; we are willing to provide additional assets as we did in Kenosha," Meadows told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceXs Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASAs Ken...

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

United Airlines said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Chicago-based United...

Dodgers set NL record for HRs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sundays game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two...

Lebanese ambassador Adib poised to be designated PM

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020