Entertainment News Roundup: MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman; 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut and more

Japan's Toshimaen amusement park closes after 94 years, to make way for Harry Potter

A popular Tokyo amusement park on Monday closed its doors for the last time after being in business for more than nine decades, with part of the site set to make way for a "Harry Potter" theme park. Toshimaen amusement park, which opened in 1926 in northern Tokyo, caught the imagination of locals such as Junko and Hikari Abe, a mother and daughter who work at the park and met their partners there.

MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman

Youth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the "Black Panther" star, whose death last week at age 43 shocked fans around the world, a "true hero." Opening the annual ceremony dedicated to the best in pop music, host Keke Palmer called Boseman "an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered."

Box Office: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut

Superhero thriller "The New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic. Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed. In parts of the country where theaters have resumed business, venues are capping capacity and keeping space between seats to comply with social distancing measures.

A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world

With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves. The competition, open to all, has attracted hundreds of applicants - some professionals, others youngsters dancing from lockdown in their homes. A panel of renowned expert judges assess each dance, and viewers can also vote with "likes."

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations with Ariana Grande, stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes ranging from an exotic bird to a bright green ball gown - all accompanied by exaggerated custom-made face masks and muzzles.

Indonesia drive-in concert delivers live music as coronavirus rages

As night fell in the Indonesian capital, pop ensemble Kahitna took to the stage for a drive-in concert nearly two hours long that attracted eager listeners in rows of hundreds of parked cars. The eight performers played yearning, sentimental tunes, capitalising on patrons' nostalgia for the group's 1990s heyday, with listeners honking and flashing their lights as the band launched into its hit tune, "Cerita Cinta" or "Love Story".