Belarus says it will respond to sanctions from Baltic states - RIA

Belarus says it will respond to sanctions from Baltic states - RIAReuters | Minsk | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:48 IST
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it will respond to sanctions imposed by the three Baltic states in an equivalent fashion, calling them a hasty step, the RIA news agency reported.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other officials earlier on Monday, signaling impatience with the West's cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of the European Union. [nL8N2FX1RT
