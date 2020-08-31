Left Menu
Nepal has lost a great friend: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, PM Oli condole demise of Pranab Mukharjee

Expressing grief over demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the country has lost a good friend.

31-08-2020
Expressing grief over the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the country has lost a good friend. Incumbent President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari who welcomed Mukharjee during his state visit to Nepal in 2016 said Nepal has lost a good friend.

"I am saddened by the tragic death of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee today. On behalf of the Nepali people, the Government of Nepal and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of India, the Government of India and the bereaved families. Since his death, Nepal has lost a good friend," President Bhandari tweeted. Indian President Pranab Mukharjee came on 3-days state visit to Nepal from November 2-4, 2016. The visit at the time came in a gap of about 18 years as K. R. Narayanan was the last Indian President who came on a visit to Nepal in May 1998.

Pouring tribute to former President of India, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also condoled the demise of Pranab Mukharjee as loss of a great friend. "I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukharjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members," PM Oli tweeted on Monday evening.

"In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life," Prime Minister Oli tweeted condoling the demise of Bharat Ratna 2019. Respected and admired by all the levels of Nepal, Mukharjee also had played a role to a broker peace deal between the then warring Maoist and Government of Nepal. The successful negotiation is done by Mukharjee as then Minister of External Affairs is attributed for bringing guerilla Maoist to the table of talk and broker a deal which paved way forward to make Nepal the Federal Republic. (ANI)

