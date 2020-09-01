Hong Kong shares close higher on strong China manufacturing data

Left Menu
Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, led by shares of tech firms, as sentiment was lifted by strong readings on China's manufacturing sector that reflected a bounce-back in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis. ** The Hang Seng index closed up 7.80 points or 0.03% at 25,184.85.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:00 IST
Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, led by shares of tech firms, as sentiment was lifted by strong readings on China's manufacturing sector that reflected a bounce-back in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 7.80 points or 0.03% at 25,184.85. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.22% to 10,013.32. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.7%, while the IT sector rose 2.11%, the financial sector ended 0.12% lower and the property sector dipped 1%. ** China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI) showed . ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which gained 4.4%. ** Hong Kong shares of BYD Co Ltd gained 13.8% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker's coaches were selected for California purchasing contract. ** Shares of Meitu Inc, a selfie image-enhancing app, rose 8.2%, while smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp gained 8.9%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.44% at 3,410.61, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.54%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.01%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8343 per U.S. dollar at 0807 GMT, 0.2% firmer than the previous close of 6.8483. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Byd Co Ltd up 13.83%, followed by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, gaining 4.4% and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, up by 3.26%.

