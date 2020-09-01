COVID-19: Russia breaches 1-million mark

Moscow [Russia], September 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia on Tuesday recorded 4,729 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to over one million, the federal response centre said. The exact cumulative number of cases stands at 1,000,048 at the moment.

The Nenets Autonomous Area reported no cases, Moscow recorded 641 cases, St. Petersburg 185 and the Moscow region 156. In the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 123 deaths of people with COVID-19, which brings the total to 17,299 and 6,318 recoveries, which brings the total to 815,705. (ANI/Sputnik)