Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference to January 2021 due to coronavirus

FII was previously scheduled to take place on October 28-29. Saudi Arabia, with a population of around 30 million, has reported a total of 316,670 coronavirus cases and 3,929 deaths since March 2, when the first COVID-19 infection case was announced.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:26 IST
Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference to January 2021 due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia has postponed its fourth Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference to January 2021 from October this year, the organizers said on Tuesday, due to global travel issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which attracts chief executives of global companies and top government officials, will now be held on January 26-28, 2021, in Riyadh, with the title "The Neo-Renaissance". FII was previously scheduled to take place on October 28-29.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of around 30 million, has reported a total of 316,670 coronavirus cases and 3,929 deaths since March 2, when the first COVID-19 infection case was announced. It has introduced some of the most drastic measures in the Gulf region to curb the spread of COVID-19, including halting international flights and limiting the numbers attending the haj pilgrimage to fewer than 1,000 people already resident in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia still plans to host the G20 Summit in November.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Have recovered well, will be in action soon: Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has recovered well and hopes to be in action soon. Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai. Thank you so muc...

Defying local officials, Trump heads to Wisconsin amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump headed for Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

Bruins' Chara on next season: 'I haven't made that decision'

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said he will need some time to decide whether hell return for a 23rd NHL season. Chara was unsure of his future on the heels of seeing his Bruins bounced by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games of the East...

Bengal Inc likens Mukherjee to Royal Bengal Tiger, banyan tree

Bengal Inc on Tuesday mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and equated him with a Royal Bengal Tiger and a banyan tree. RP Sanjiv Goenka group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Bandhan Bank managing director C S Ghosh and Indian Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020