Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo slams Beijing for bullying neighbours, hopes for peaceful resolution of situation on India, China border

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday slammed the Chinese Communist Party, saying it is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:57 IST
Pompeo slams Beijing for bullying neighbours, hopes for peaceful resolution of situation on India, China border
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday slammed the Chinese Communist Party, saying it is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border. Addressing a press conference here, Pompeo said that the Chinese Communist Party is also engaged in bullying in the South China Sea.

"From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours. It is also evident in the South China Sea," he said. "We are hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border," he added.

Pompeo said more missile tests were done in China last year than all western nations combined. "If you're going to be serious, you've to use those in a way that is consistent with how nations undertake obligation under nuclear proliferation treaties," he said.

The Indian Army thwarted Chinese Army's attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Indian Army spokesperson had said on Monday that on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". The spokesperson also said that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

India and China are in a standoff from April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there. The External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday that India had taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.

The ministry said the Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former and incumbent DST secretaries discuss road ahead for dept as it completes 50 years

Former and incumbent secretaries of the Department of Science and Technology DST discussed the road ahead as they traced its 50-year journey this week, according to a statement on Wednesday. Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan, who...

UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium

There are no signs that North Korea has been reprocessing fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium over the past year, but Pyongyang appears to still be enriching uranium, which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon, the U....

CBDT issues refunds of Rs 98,625 cr to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers till Sep 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Wednesday issued refunds of over Rs 98,625 crores to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 1.Income tax refunds of Rs 29,997 crores have been issued in 24,50,041 cases, the Income T...

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Ricky Ponting's advice to players ahead of IPL

As the Indian Premier League IPL inches closer, Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin said that head coach Ricky Ponting has made it very clear to the players that they will have to manage their workload well as it is going to play a key role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020