Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon pummels South Korea, ship missing in rough waters

North Korean state TV showed flooding along the eastern coast but didn't immediately report any casualties. Japan's coast guard was searching for a livestock ship carrying 42 crew members and 5,800 cows that made a distress call off a southern Japanese island in seas roughened by the typhoon early Wednesday.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:05 IST
Typhoon pummels South Korea, ship missing in rough waters
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A powerful typhoon ripped through South Korea's southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead. Typhoon Maysak had weakened to a tropical storm that was east of North Korea around midday, South Korea's weather agency said. North Korean state TV showed flooding along the eastern coast but didn't immediately report any casualties.

Japan's coast guard was searching for a livestock ship carrying 42 crew members and 5,800 cows that made a distress call off a southern Japanese island in seas roughened by the typhoon early Wednesday. A Filipino crew member rescued late Wednesday said the ship capsized before sinking, according to the coast guard. During its life as a typhoon, Maysak packed maximum winds of 90 miles per hour as it barreled through South Korea early Thursday.

More than 2,400 South Koreans evacuated their homes due to the typhoon, which damaged or flooded dozens of homes and vehicles, ripped off signboards and toppled scores of trees, utility poles and lampposts. A woman in the southern city of Busan died after being injured by shattered window glass. Four nuclear power reactors near Busan automatically shut down because of electricity supply issues, but no leak of radioactive materials was detected, South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

As of Thursday morning, officials have managed to restore electricity to about 199,400 of the 278,600 homes that lost power. The outages were mainly in southern mainland regions including Busan and the southern resort island of Jeju. More than 950 domestic flights were cancelled while rail services in some southern and eastern regions were halted due to safety concerns.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency had said officials were working urgently to minimize damage from Maysak, which was forecast to make landfall in the country's northeastern region in the afternoon. KCNA said buildings, roads, railways, cropland and drainage systems were examined and fishing boats were moved to safety, while "scrupulous" protective measures were applied to power stations to ensure stable power supply during the storm.

Maysak caused mostly minor damage on the Japanese island of Okinawa on Tuesday and is the second typhoon to hit the Korean Peninsula in as many weeks. Typhoon Bavi damaged homes, buildings and crops on the peninsula last week but caused no apparent casualties.

Another storm in the Pacific was blowing north and forecast to affect northern Asia by the weekend. Tropical Storm Haishen could gain in ferocity before slamming into Japan's southern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku before reaching the Korean Peninsula on Monday.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Keen to become one of the best finisher, says Navjot Kaur

Navjot Kaur, Indian women hockey teams forward player, is enjoying being a finisher and now aspires to become one of the best in the world. She has been part of many memorable victories for India since making a debut in December 2012 agains...

Jamie Overton to join Surrey on loan for rest of 2020 season

Pacer Jamie Overton will join Surrey on loan for the rest of the 2020 domestic season. Overton has already agreed to a three-year deal at The Oval from the end of the current season but will now wear the Three Feathers throughout September....

Woman, daughter killed as house collapses due to rain in UP

A 27-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after their mud house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Fatehpur district due to rain, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Dhanwa Kheda village in Bindki area here on Wednesday nigh...

Tennis-Tsitsipas grinds down Cressy to reach third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas weathered a serve-volleying storm from Maxime Cressy before grinding the American wildcard down 7-62 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.In a slow-burning contest of short, sharp points, fourth seed Tsitsipa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020