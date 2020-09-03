Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danes to change law saying non-consensual sex is rape

Denmark's left-leaning parties have agreed to change the country's sexual violence laws to allow sex without explicit consent to be prosecuted as rape.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:42 IST
Danes to change law saying non-consensual sex is rape

Denmark's left-leaning parties have agreed to change the country's sexual violence laws to allow sex without explicit consent to be prosecuted as rape. The parties represent a majority of lawmakers in parliament. No date for a formal vote was announced, but the legal change is expected to be adopted by the end of 2020.

Under a deal reached by Denmark's minority Social Democratic government and the left-wing parties, Danish law would specify that sexual consent must be given voluntarily and as an expression of an individual's free will through words or action. “This is one of the most important battles for gender equality in Denmark that has taken place for a very long time,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said after the agreement was announced Wednesday.

“We must have changed society's understanding of what rape is, and a new consent-based rape provision is a milestone in that effort.” Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Britain already have similar laws..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to put forward two nominees for EU Commission post

Ireland will put forward two nominees for the European Commission to consider as a replacement for Phil Hogan as the countrys representative on the European Union executive following the trade chiefs resignation last week. EU executive chie...

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League ended its deal with Chinese streaming service PPTV on Thursday. The league did not give a reason for the termination of the agreement after one season of a three-year contract.British newspaper The Daily Mail reported las...

Jayakwadi dam water stock now 96%, discharge from canal begins

As the water level in Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 96 per cent of its storage capacity, the process to discharge water from its right canal began on Thursday, officials said. Jayakwadi is the largest dam in Ma...

Russian spy chief says Western provocation cannot be ruled out in Navalny case - RIA

The head of Russias foreign intelligence agency said on Thursday that Moscow could not exclude that Western special forces were behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported. Sergei Naryshkin, head of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020