Rajnath Singh visits Russian armed forces' cathedral in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Museum Complex in Moscow on Friday. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh visited the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Museum Complex in Moscow this morning," the Defence Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The Main Church of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is an Orthodox Christian cathedral dedicated to the armed forces. It was opened in June this year. Singh also visited the Garden of Peace at the main cathedral complex, where he planted a sapling.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh planting a sapling in Moscow during his visit to the Garden of Peace at the complex of Main Cathedral of the Russian Federation," the Defence Minister's Office tweeted. The Defence Minister also posed for a photograph with the head of delegations attending the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting.

"With the Head of Delegations attending the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Moscow. Looking forward to productive deliberations," Singh tweeted. Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Russia. During the visit, he met Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including defence and security. (ANI)