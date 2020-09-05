Lebanese army disposed of over 4 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate found near Beirut port

Beirut (Lebanon), September 05 (ANI/Sputnik): The Lebanese Army has completed the disposal of more than 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found at the entrance to the port of Beirut, the site of a massive blast in early August, according to the army's statement obtained by Sputnik on Saturday. Four warehouses storing the dangerous chemical were discovered by the Lebanese military near entrance number nine earlier this week.

"A 4.35-tonne batch of ammonium nitrate discovered a few days ago in the port of Beirut has been disposed of," the statement said. The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place on August 4 left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured. The explosion, which caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's government to resign, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)