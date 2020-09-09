2 killed in firing in Pakistan
Two people were killed and three others injured in firing by unknown gunmen in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Tuesday night, police sources said.ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:08 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI/ Xinhua): Two people were killed and three others injured in firing by unknown gunmen in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Tuesday night, police sources said. According to the initial investigation by police, three unknown gunmen opened fire at the people standing at the roadside and fled the scene on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, the twin city of the capital Islamabad, police sources told Xinhua.
A heavy contingent of police reached the attack site following the incident, said the sources, adding that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where all three of them are in critical condition. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.
The police also kicked off a search operation in the area to track down the on-the-run assailants. (ANI/ Xinhua)
