Iran's Foreign Minister to visit Europe amid mounting US pressure
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit several European countries next week, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.ANI | Tehran | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:29 IST
Tehran [Iran], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit several European countries next week, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. During his tour, Zarif will visit the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
The imminent trip of the minister comes at a time when the US has mounted pressure on the UN Security Council for the return of pre-2015 nuclear deal sanctions against Iran. Zarif would likely take the Europeans' help to block the US fresh initiative against the Islamic republic.
Recently, the UN Security Council voted against Washington's move to extend a UN arms ban against Tehran and has opposed the return of pre-2015 sanctions. (ANI/Xinhua)
