Left Menu
Development News Edition

China growing anxious as Myanmar proceeds cautiously with BRI projects: Report

Chinese officials are growing anxious as Myanmar government is taking cautious steps regarding the implementation of already-delayed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:17 IST
China growing anxious as Myanmar proceeds cautiously with BRI projects: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese officials are growing anxious as Myanmar government is taking cautious steps regarding the implementation of already-delayed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. Recently Yang Jiechi, a Politburo member and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission under the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee, recently made a stop in Myanmar capital en route to Europe and conveyed that Myanmar has "set a high standard" when it comes to green-lighting BRI projects, reported The Irrawaddy.

Yang's high status as a Politburo member gave the meetings a greater significance than Myanmar leaders' discussions with previous visitors such as State Councilor Wang Yi and Song Tao, the head of the International Department of the CPC's Central Committee, the report said. The meetings also gave Naypyitaw a rare chance to convey important messages to the highest levels in Beijing. During the working meeting with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar side emphasized the need for quality investment from China.

The Irrawaddy, in an article, said that the government is proceeding cautiously with the BRI projects and the pace of implementation remains slow. China has proposed 38 projects under CMEC and Myanmar so far has approved only nine.

Since last year senior Myanmar officials said that Myanmar will only implement the projects that can guarantee mutual benefits for both sides. Myanmar is demonstrating caution and resistance to China, which has been attempting to deepen its influence through the China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC).

Beijing is eager to see the implementation of its delayed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects start before elections in Myanmar in November, sources said, adding that the Chinese are also concerned with the growing influence of other partners in Myanmar namely the US and Japan. "Beijing is well aware that both Myanmar officials and the public are wary of the BRI projects and has taken note of the steady rise of anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar," the article noted.

A recent increase in the military capabilities of armed ethnic groups in northern Myanmar is causing serious concern among Myanmar's military leadership. Since last year, the military has seized several caches of Chinese made weapons near the northern border. China is supplying funds and sophisticated weaponry to armed groups in Myanmar and the Naypyitaw-designated terrorist group, the Arakan Army, to have leverage over Myanmar and India, Licas News had reported.

A military source with experience in South-East Asia confirmed that China is providing approximately 95 per cent of Arakan Army funding. He further revealed that the Arakan Army has approximately 50 MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defense Systems) surface-to-air missiles. Even as it promises to assist Myanmar's ongoing peace process, China continues to back ethnic insurgents based in northern Myanmar. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italys Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the broadcast rights for top-flight Italian soccer and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club official...

Three districts of Nepal ease lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus

Authorities from three districts of Nepal have decided to ease the lockdown imposed three weeks ago to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday. Nepals coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday wit...

DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metros Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on ...

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the second time he has put forward the U.S. president for the honour. Thousands of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020