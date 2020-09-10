Russian Foreign Minister notes increasing importance of cooperation within SCO amid COVID-19

Left Menu
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday expressed the belief that partnership within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was of growing importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it helped efficiently overcome its political and socio-economic consequences.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:11 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday expressed the belief that partnership within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was of growing importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it helped efficiently overcome its political and socio-economic consequences. The Russian top diplomat noted at the SCO Foreign Ministers' talks that the coronavirus pandemic had catalysed complex processes in global politics and economics and significantly affected the whole system of international relations, while putting intergovernmental cooperation and multilateral institutions to test.

"Robust experience of equal and fruitful cooperation in politics, security, economics and humanitarian issues and efficient mechanisms enable SCO to adequately respond to new risks and threats," Lavrov told his counterparts from SCO member states. He said, "Significance of SCO's huge potential is growing further under the current circumstances that require collective efforts and cooperation to overcome political and socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The minister said the meeting was taking place ahead of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations (UN). "I believe it is important to discuss further steps to promote cooperation of the SCO with the UN, as well as increasing our organisation's contribution to a multipolar world order where the UN and its Security Council play a key role," Lavrov added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also praised the SCO's rapid joint response to the new acute challenges. (ANI/Sputnik)

