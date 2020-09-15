UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic.ANI | New York | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:09 IST
New York [US], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic.This summer, the United States formally notified Guterres of its intention to withdraw from the WHO in July 2021, after repeatedly criticising the organisation's pandemic response. Earlier in September, the US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus expressed the belief that the WHO "failed badly" not only regarding the coronavirus but in its response to other health crises in recent decades.
Ortagus slammed the WHO for declining to adopt reforms and failing to demonstrate its "independence from the Chinese Communist Party." "I appeal to all member states to support each other and the UN system in confronting the challenges of our time, including in combating the current health crisis. I have made it clear that WHO needs the support of Member States at this crucial time of dealing with COVID-19," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic in March. According to the latest data of the organization, over 28.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, with the death toll exceeding 922,000. (ANI/Sputnik)
