Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New York | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:09 IST
UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic.This summer, the United States formally notified Guterres of its intention to withdraw from the WHO in July 2021, after repeatedly criticising the organisation's pandemic response. Earlier in September, the US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus expressed the belief that the WHO "failed badly" not only regarding the coronavirus but in its response to other health crises in recent decades.

Ortagus slammed the WHO for declining to adopt reforms and failing to demonstrate its "independence from the Chinese Communist Party." "I appeal to all member states to support each other and the UN system in confronting the challenges of our time, including in combating the current health crisis. I have made it clear that WHO needs the support of Member States at this crucial time of dealing with COVID-19," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic in March. According to the latest data of the organization, over 28.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, with the death toll exceeding 922,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maha police record 371 fresh COVID-19 cases; eight fatalities

As many as 371 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while eight succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. A total of 19,756 personnel of the state police have contracted the in...

COVID toll rises to 41 in Ladakh, 74 new cases

The novel coronavirus toll in Ladakh rose to 41 on Tuesday with another death, while the number of cases climbed to 3,419 with 74 new infections, officials said. There are 903 active cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, out of which 4...

U.S. pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

The Trump administration on Monday shelved plans for a broad import ban on cotton and tomato products from Chinas Xinjiang region while announcing narrower bans on products from five specific entities. Department of Homeland Security DHS ac...

Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model EPluto7G in Nepal by October. Pure EVs expansion into Nepal is part of a larger s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020