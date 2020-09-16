15 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Strip: IDF
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that 15 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip last night.ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:52 IST
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that 15 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip last night. In retaliation, the IDF said that its Air Force just struck Hamas targets in Gaza including a weapons and explosives manufacturing factory and a military compound.
"Terrorists in Gaza have fired 15 rockets at Israel since last night. In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas targets in Gaza including a weapons and explosives manufacturing factory and a military compound. We will continue to operate against any attempts to attack Israel," Israel Defence Forces tweeted. Earlier, the Israeli army reported that air-raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel. (ANI)
