Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-09-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 04:18 IST
Israel's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jerusalem [Israel], September 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465. It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,764 registered on Sept. 14.

The number of deaths reached 1,165, with 18 new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 534 to 549, out of 1,163 patients currently hospitalised. The ministry also reported a total of 123,219 recoveries, with 2,492 new ones, while active cases increased to 46,081.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry said that Israel has launched an operation to transfer COVID-19 patients between hospitals due to overloads. According to the ministry, it is no longer possible to admit new COVID-19 patients in hospitals in northern Israel, while hospitals in the Jerusalem area also deal with high loads.

Accordingly, the ministry decided to transfer dozens of patients to hospitals in central and southern Israel. China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city, was illuminated with the colours of China's national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus. On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese doctors and their Israeli counterparts to share experience in containing the virus' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Wainwright hurls CG, Cards take Game 1 over Brewers

Tyler ONeill and Brad Miller each hit solo homers and Adam Wainwright tossed his second complete game of 2020, albeit of the seven-inning variety, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals took the opener of a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brew...

Chargers DE Bosa (triceps) misses practice

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa did not practice Wednesday due to a triceps injury. His status for Sundays game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be determined later in the week, head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday.Bosa led all NFL pa...

Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 675 kg of cannabis

The police seized 675 kg of cannabis that was allegedly being transported in a lorry from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha. While searching the vehicle, the police found a huge amount of cannabis that was apparently stored in a hidden cabin.Speakin...

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in US from October: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday local time said that the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed across the United States starting October and close to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of 2020. We are on track to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020