Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reports fewest COVID-19 cases in 3 months

Australia on Sunday confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest count in about three months.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:26 IST
Australia reports fewest COVID-19 cases in 3 months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], September 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia on Sunday confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest count in about three months. As of Sunday afternoon, there had been altogether 26,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

Of the new cases, Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, confirmed 14, which is the lowest number of new cases since June 19. The national death toll has increased by five to 849. All five new deaths were reported in Victoria.

"All of today's five deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 761 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria," said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Sunday. The department also said that there are 376 active cases relating to the aged care facilities and 117 active cases among healthcare workers in the state.

Also on Sunday, the Australian government announced further investment in three new COVID-19 vaccine research projects. Health Minister Greg Hunt said six million Australian dollars (4.3 million U.S. dollars) will be funded from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) for candidate vaccines being developed by the Universities of Melbourne and Sydney.

According to the media release, two vaccine candidates are targeting the tip of the spike protein, known as the receptor-binding domain, but using different vaccine techniques to compare which vaccine maximises the production of neutralising antibodies. Besides, the University of Sydney will receive about half of the funding for a Phase 1/1b clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness of a novel DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters say localised lockdowns in Madrid discriminate against poor

Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing lockdown to stem a soaring COVID-19 infection rate took to the streets on Sunday, to call for better health provisions and complained of discrimination by the authorities. Madrids re...

Speaker Om Birla initiates discussion on Covid-19 in LS, says collective effort can control pandemic

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the country will be able to control coronavirus through discussion and mutual coordination. He made the remarks before the commencement of Discussion on COVID-19 Pandemic in the country in Lok ...

I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue; these will never be removed at any cost: Rajnath Singh.

I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue these will never be removed at any cost Rajnath Singh....

Even if Opposition was not convinced, does it allow them to be violent, attack the Chair, asks Rajnath Singh at a press conference.

Even if Opposition was not convinced, does it allow them to be violent, attack the Chair, asks Rajnath Singh at a press conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020