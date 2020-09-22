Army should avoid meddling in country's politics: Pashtun leader

Left Menu
A noted Pashtun leader and Chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the Army should not meddle in the country's politics as it violates the very essence of the Constitution.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:31 IST
Chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Image Credit: ANI

A noted Pashtun leader and Chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the Army should not meddle in the country's politics as it violates the very essence of the Constitution. Speaking to MJ TV, Achakzai said, "If a person chooses to be a part of the Army then he should not meddle in country's politics."

He said, "There are more powerful armies in the world and everywhere it is a rule that if a person opts the army he/she doesn't involve themselves in politics. It is written in our Constitution even. But because of this, the law has become a joke." He further said that the Army should follow the Constitution as "Pashtuns, Balochis, Sindhis, Punjabis are all different and don't know each other. But it is the Constitution that has kept all of us connected. If the Constitution's sanctity is lost then the base of Pakistan will be shaken."

He, however, was quick to add that "Without the intelligence agencies the country can not survive but they should not involve in politics." "We want our country to be run by people who care for the public," he added.

Earlier in the day, Dawn reported Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed meeting with key opposition figures days before their multiparty conference counselled them to refrain from dragging the military into political issues. The meeting was attended by 15 opposition figures including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq, ANP's Amir Haider Hoti, JUI-F's Asad Mahmood, PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman and other government ministers.

The meeting came after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized the army, saying there was "a state above the state in the country". (ANI)

