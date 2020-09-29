Saudi security forces detain 10 terrorist suspects
The Saudi Arabian security forces have detained 10 people suspected of forming a terrorist cell, which received military aid from Iran, a spokesman for the kingdom's presidency of state security said on Monday.ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 29-09-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 03:46 IST
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Saudi Arabian security forces have detained 10 people suspected of forming a terrorist cell, which received military aid from Iran, a spokesman for the kingdom's presidency of state security said on Monday. "The security forces have exposed a terrorist cell, the terrorists of which have undergone military and field training at the facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the state security official said, as quoted by the Saudi TV.
The spokesman noted that ten people, three of whom underwent training in Iran, were detained. Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 after the Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shia cleric. The execution prompted a wave of protests in Tehran that led to the Saudi embassy being overrun and ransacked. (ANI/Sputnik)
