Left Menu
Development News Edition

Declare Hurriyat Conference leaders as traitors: Gilgit-Baltistan leader appeals to J-K

Taking offence to the stand of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on the Gilgit-Baltistan issue, Sajjad Raja, chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to declare its leaders to be "TRAITORS".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:26 IST
Declare Hurriyat Conference leaders as traitors: Gilgit-Baltistan leader appeals to J-K
Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL (File photograph). Image Credit: ANI

Taking offence to the stand of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on the Gilgit-Baltistan issue, Sajjad Raja, chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to declare its leaders to be "TRAITORS". The APHC has said that they have no objections to Pakistan making Gilgit-Baltistan a part of its constitutional province.

"APHC Kashmir says they have no objection (to) Pakistan making Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutional province. They are not stakeholders in GB. Such people still expect us to raise voice for them. We shall oppose them everywhere & appeal that people of J&K should declare them TRAITORS," Raja tweeted on Monday. Raja, in another tweet on Tuesday, hit out at the Imran Khan government of Pakistan, saying his army is just meant to keep "India engaged".

"Pakistan has no love for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, their army means to keep India engaged and the purpose of this policy is to claim that India is at war with Pakistan & that the people of Pakistan need a very strong army... Thus allocating more and more budget for the Pakistan(i) army," his tweet read. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday took a strong objection to Pakistan's latest move, stating that it has seen reports regarding elections to the "so-called Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly" to be held on November 15.

"The Government of India has registered a strong protest with Pakistan and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India," the MEA stated. The Government of India has completely rejected the continued attempts by the Pakistani establishment to bring material changes in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation like the "Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020", according to the MEA.

The Imran Khan government recently released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming the Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar in Gujarat, besides Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh, as its territory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK university students will be able to go home for Christmas - minister

British university students will be able to return home for Christmas, although face-to-face teaching may have to end a few weeks before they leave to allow for self-isolation, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday.We are goi...

Kerala homestay owner, two others in serious condition after consuming spurious liquor

Three people including the owner of a homestay, who allegedly consumed spurious liquor on September 26, are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Ernakulam district, police said on Tuesday. While one person...

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

With speculations rife about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in the state, two Karnataka ministers said on Tuesday they were ready to accept any decision taken by the BJP leadership. According to sources close to Chief Minister B...

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya, MLA, tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Honnalli constituency said he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020