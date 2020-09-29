Left Menu
PM Modi, President Kovind extend condolences over demise of Emir of Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences on the passing away of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, describing him as a "beloved leader" of the Arab world and a "close friend" of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:16 IST
Prime Minister Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences on the passing away of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, describing him as a "beloved leader" of the Arab world and a "close friend" of India. "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait. "Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait," the Prime Minister said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences. "Deeply saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. He was a great statesman, humanitarian leader and close friend of India. My condolences to HH's family, Kuwaiti Govt and its people in this time of grief," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. According to Sputnik, the news of Emir's demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on Tuesday.

He became Kuwait's Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah. (ANI)

