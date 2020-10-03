Pak govt reopens Kartarpur Corridor as 'coronavirus situation improves'

Pakistan government has announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved. As per the notification issued by the Pakistan Ministry of religious affairs on Friday, Indian visitors are allowed to come daily from dawn to dusk as per the bilateral agreement made in 2019 between India and Pakistan, The News reported.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government in March.

Pakistan's government had also imposed a ban on Pakistani nationals from traveling via the Kartarpur corridor. It was reopened briefly in June to commemorate Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary, with India rejecting Pakistan's offer and refusing to open the corridor on its side.