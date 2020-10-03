Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's media barred from covering Lahore motorway rape case

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has barred the news channels from covering the gang rape case of the woman that took place on a motorway in Lahore in September.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:33 IST
Pakistan's media barred from covering Lahore motorway rape case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has barred the news channels from covering the gang rape case of the woman that took place on a motorway in Lahore in September. According to a report by Samaa TV, the PEMRA referred to the order of a Lahore anti-terrorism court hearing the case while imposing the ban.

Directing the PEMRA chairman to stop coverage of the case, the court said, "It is an offence related to sex, and certainly due to media coverage, concerned victim and her family will also be disgraced." "In case of non-compliance, PEMRA shall be constrained to initiate legal action," the court ordered.

The Express Tribune had earlier reported that the woman agreed to give her statement to the police and also identify one of the suspects, Shafqat Ali, who was arrested in Okara district's Depalpur. Earlier, the rape victim had refused to give her statement to the police.

This development came after Pakistan police officer Umar Sheikh had stoked controversy by blaming the victim for the rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway. In front of the Senate human rights panel, he had said the incident took place as the woman was travelling late night without her husband's permission. The 30-year old woman was reportedly raped by two men in front of her children on motorway after her car ran out of petrol. The incident resulted in national outrage and protests erupted throughout the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italian judge orders Conte to testify in Salvini migrant case,

An Italian judge on Saturday ordered Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and an array of senior officials to testify at a hearing into whether far-right leader Matteo Salvini should be tried for illegally detaining migrants.The decision to broade...

Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 2...

Nepal PM Oli's three key advisors contract COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country. During the tests conducted on Friday, Olis chief advisor Bishn...

9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

At least nine people were missing Saturday after almost a years average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice, in southeastern France. Authorities said flooding damaged houses, bridges and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020