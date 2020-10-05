India wants to be strong, unified, properous ASEAN member playing key role in Indo-Pacific region: V Muraleedharan

Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Monday said India's vision for a strong, unified and properous member of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) playing key role in Indo-Pacific region was discussed during a webinar organised by North Eastern Hill University. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Discussed India's vision for a strong, unified & prosperous ASEAN playing central role in Indo-Pacific. As envisioned by PM @narendramodi ji, ASEAN centrality & unity will be an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific vision."

In another tweet he said, "Glad to speak on ASEAN-India Relations & the Indo-Pacific today @nehu_shg. Spoke about promoting seamless India-ASEAN connectivity, increasing bilateral trade to USD 200 bn by 2022, and enhancing people to people connect." The webinar was titled 'India-ASEAN Relations and the Rise of Multilateralism in Indo Pacific and Beyond'. (ANI)