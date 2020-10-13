Trump slams 'China-dominated' WHO, says 'was right' on not imposing Covid-lockdowns

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the recent remarks by a World Health Organization envoy proved that he "was right" about not imposing Covid-19 lockdowns and said that the global health body, which was dominated by China was "wrong about everything."

ANI | Florida | Updated: 13-10-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 07:49 IST
US President Donald Trump at Florida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the recent remarks by a World Health Organization envoy proved that he "was right" about not imposing Covid-19 lockdowns and said that the global health body, which was dominated by China was "wrong about everything." "The World Health Organisation came out a little while ago and admitted that Donald Trump was right. The lockdowns are doing tremendous damage to these Democrat-run states where they are in lockdown," he said at a rally in Sanford, Florida.

Trump was referring to remarks by WHO envoy David Nabarro, who was quoted in recent media reports as saying that restrictive measures like the lockdowns should only be treated as a last resort. He also said that lockdowns have severely impacted countries that rely on tourism. US president said that China, which has 1.4 billion people is paying USD 39 million per year to WHO in contrast to the US that is paying about USD 500 million.

"I took us out of the WHO because they were wrong about everything. Although, they corrected themselves--they say I was right about the lockdowns. (I asked) Why are we paying USD 500 million a year and China which has 1.4 billion people is paying USD 39 million per year -- they couldn't explain so I took us out," he said. Trump further attacked the World Health Organisation saying that they are being dominated by Beijing. "China dominates them and I said it doesn't work that way anymore. They will take us back in so fast with less money," he said.

Trump had this July pulled out his country from the WHO after he criticised the body for covering up the outbreak of COVID-19, which first emerged in China last year. The US has also backed out of a joint global effort led by the WHO to develop, manufacture and distribute a vaccine to cure coronavirus. Meanwhile, earlier on Twitter, he urged New York and other Democrat governors to open up from the lockdown.

"The World Health Organization just admitted that I was right. Lockdowns are killing countries all over the world. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. Open up your states, Democrat governors. Open up, New York. A long battle, but they finally did the right thing!" he tweeted. (ANI)

