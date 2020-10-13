Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plans to sell Roosevelt Hotel, says Pak Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Terming the news of the sale of the iconic Roosevelt Hotel as 'misleading' and 'speculative', Pakistan's Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that the government has no plans to sell the hotel.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:32 IST
No plans to sell Roosevelt Hotel, says Pak Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan
The Roosevelt Hotel . Image Credit: ANI

Terming the news of the sale of the iconic Roosevelt Hotel as 'misleading' and 'speculative', Pakistan's Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that the government has no plans to sell the hotel. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)-owned hotel, which is a popular New York landmark, had announced last week that it will shut its doors permanently as of October 31.

The hotel closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and drop in business activities, Geo News reported. The minister said the hotel was currently operational and had valid contracts till December this year with various other airlines, according to Geo News.

Multiple options were being considered for its future and all decisions were made collectively by the hotel's board and the government of Pakistan, he added. Named after the American President Theodore Roosevelt, the hotel has featured in several big-ticket Hollywood productions.

On Thursday, in a Facebook post, the hotel said: "We at The Roosevelt Hotel have enjoyed being a part of your stories, and an integral part of the history of Midtown Manhattan since 1924. But after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to New York, The Roosevelt Hotel is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020." Located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 45th Street of New York's Manhattan, The Roosevelt Hotel is owned by the Government of Pakistan through PIA Investments Limited.

The hotel originally opened in 1924 and it was taken by the national carrier on lease in 1979 and later purchased in 1999, according to Daily Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine trials spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn.Johnson Johnson raised its a...

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said on TuesdayThe federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptomsRonaldo was dropped from the countrys Nations League match against Swed...

SC extends time till Jan, 2021 to Goa mining firms to transport royalty paid iron ore

In a relief to mining firms, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended time till January 31, 2021 to them to transport royalty paid iron ore, mined prior to March 15, 2018 in Goa on grounds such as imposition of lockdown to contain COVID-19 pan...

India expected to have COVID vaccine from more than one source by early next year: Health minister

India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year and the government is formulating distribution strategies for the immunisation of people across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020