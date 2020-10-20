UAE ambassador discusses defence cooperation with CDS Bipin Rawat
UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna had a telephonic conversation with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday in which they discussed areas of defence cooperation between the two countries.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:31 IST
UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna had a telephonic conversation with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday in which they discussed areas of defence cooperation between the two countries.
"HE @drahmedalbanna [Ahmed Albanna], UAE Ambassador to India had a telephone call with General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defense Staff of India," the UAE Embassy said in a tweet.
"Both discussed defense cooperation areas between two countries and explored new partnership for joint defense production," the tweet read further. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bipin Rawat
- Ahmed Albanna
- Bipin