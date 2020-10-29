PM Modi condemns knife attack in Nice, says India stands with France against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the violent knife attack in France, which left three people dead. In a Tweet, PM Modi expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and reiterated that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.

"I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism," tweeted Modi. The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. (ANI)