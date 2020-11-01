Malaysia reports 957 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 01 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 957 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 32,505, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that none of the new cases are imported, all being local transmissions, of which 644 were reported in the eastern state of Sabah.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 249. Another 972 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 22,220, or 68.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,036 active cases, 97 are being held in intensive care and 27 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

