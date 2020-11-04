Left Menu
Indian envoy Kwatra meets Nepal foreign secretary, discusses bilateral cooperation

Indian ambassador here, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Nepal foreign secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal on Tuesday and had a conversation on substantively "enriching and progressing" India-Nepal cooperation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:57 IST
Indian ambassador here, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Nepal foreign secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal o. Image Credit: ANI

Indian ambassador here, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Nepal foreign secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal on Tuesday and had a conversation on substantively "enriching and progressing" India-Nepal cooperation. "Had a warm meeting with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal Ji. Congratulated him on his appointment and held a positive conversation on substantively enriching and progressing India-Nepal cooperation," Kwatra tweeted.

Paudyal assumed the office of Foreign Secretary in October. Before that, he was Joint Secretary dealing with the multilateral affairs of Nepal in his capacity as the Head of United Nations, International Organisations and International Law Division since 2016. The meeting between the Kwatra and Poudyal comes on the day Army Chief MM Naravane is scheduled to arrive here for his three-day visit.

Ahead of his visit, General Naravane said that his visit to Nepal will go a long way in strengthening the "bonds and friendships" that the armies of the two countries cherish. General Naravane would be accorded the rank of honorary General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari amid a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, the army chief said that it is going to be a great honor to be conferred with honouring rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. General Naravane also will pay homage at the Martyr's Memorial in the Army Pavilion, receiving a guard of honor in Army Headquarters and also hold meetings with his Nepali Counterpart Purna Chandra Thapa.

He will also address student officers at the Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri and will call on Nepali Prime Minister as well as incumbent Defense Minister and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the visit. (ANI)

