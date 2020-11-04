Left Menu
US Elections 2020: 'We are on track to win', says Biden

As early trends for US Presidential elections are indicating his victory, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said he is on "track to win" the polls but it "may take a little longer" to know the results of the race.

ANI | Delaware | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:14 IST
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

As early trends for US Presidential elections are indicating his victory, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said he is on "track to win" the polls but it "may take a little longer" to know the results of the race. Speaking in Delaware, Biden said: "We are feeling good about where we are. I am here to tell you tonight that we are on track to win this election. We know with unprecedented early voting, it is going to take a while. We are gonna have to be patient."

Biden called on his supporters to be patient as votes continue to be tallied in the fight for the White House. "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who has won this election," Biden said to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

As Biden began his remarks, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he will be making a statement tonight. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has garnered a lead of 215 electoral votes against President Donald Trump's 171 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Tuesday.

To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency. Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20. Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas. (ANI)

