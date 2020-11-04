Left Menu
US State of Nevada suspends updating presidential election results till Thursday morning

The US State of Nevada has suspended updating the presidential election results till November 5 (Thursday) morning, said the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The US State of Nevada has suspended updating the presidential election results till November 5 (Thursday) morning, said the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State. "That's it for election results updates until 9 am on Nov. 5. Here's what has been counted so far: All in person early votes; all in person Election Day votes and all mail ballots through November 2,"tweeted the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State.

According to a subsequent tweet, what's left to count are the mail ballots received on Election Day, mail ballots that will be received over the next week and provisional ballots. "Outstanding ballots are difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote," it wrote further.

According to CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump by a 0.6 per cent margin, as of 5.45am ET, November 4. The state has a total of 6 electoral votes.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to The New York Times. Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted, delaying the declaration of winner. (ANI)

