UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the US-UK relations will remain regardless of who wins the Presidential elections.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:44 IST
UK-US ties to remain strong regardless of who wins Prez polls: UK foreign secretary
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that US-UK relations will remain strong regardless of who wins the Presidential elections. Taking to Twitter, Raab said, "We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election. Important the process is given sufficient time to reach a conclusion. We have full confidence in the checks and balances of the US system to produce a result."

He further said that the UK-US relationship is "in great shape and we are confident it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election". "Across trade, security, intelligence, defence, innovation and culture, no two countries do more together," he added.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213. While Biden needs 43 votes more to clinch the White House, President Trump needs to secure 57 more to win a second term as Commander-in-Chief.

Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted, which would delay declaration of results.

