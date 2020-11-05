Two girls' schools, built with India's assistance, inaugurated in Afghanistan

Two girls' schools, built by a local foundation in Afghanistan's Herat city with the assistance of the Indian government, was inaugurated on Thursday, said Indian Embassy in the neighbouring country. "Two girls' schools built by Farid Foundation with support of GoI's Assistance @MEAIndia under HICDP Scheme was inaugurated today in Herat," said the Embassy in a tweet.

It added that the project took concrete shape following a chance meeting between MP Farid Naheed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In another tweet, the Embassy said, "Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon in an address read out by an official of CGI Herat emphasized importance of girls' education & preserving one of the primary visible gains of past 19 years. He further highlighted India's support for Farid Foundation's "Build Schools Build Afghanistan" Program." (ANI)