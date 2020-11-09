Left Menu
Tropical storm Eta hits Archipelago in US Florida

Tropical storm Eta has reached Florida in the United States and hit Florida Keys, a string of tropical islands stretching between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 11:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Tropical storm Eta has reached Florida in the United States and hit Florida Keys, a string of tropical islands stretching between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Monday. "Tropical Storm #Eta has made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key Florida at 11pm EST [04:00 GMT on Monday]," the NHC said on Twitter.

The maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour and the storm is currently moving northwest at 13.6 miles per hour. On Sunday, Eta reached Cuba and hit southern regions of the central part of the country's coast.

Tropical storm Eta that has Category 4 hurricane in its peak, caused heavy rainfall in parts of Central America. Floods affected Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to preliminary data from the authorities, more than 170 people died in these countries as a result of the disaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

